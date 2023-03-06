ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL coop. society scam case: depositors seek CM’s intervention

March 06, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Investors who lost money in the BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society scam on Monday sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for recovering their money and arresting the accused.

In a representation to Mr. Vijayan, the representatives of the depositors alleged that the accused had siphoned off close to ₹250 crore from nearly 1,500 depositors. Majority of the depositors were senior citizens who had invested their life savings and retirement benefits in the society.

They also demanded that the government take immediate steps to arrest all the accused in the case who are still at large. Only one among the accused has been arrested so far, they alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas filed by the accused in the case. The court accepted the government’s argument that the magnitude of the scam can be determined only through the custodial interrogation of the society office bearers.

The depositors have also submitted a representation to Shashi Tharoor, MP, seeking his intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US