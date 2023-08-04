ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL coop. society scam accused sent to police custody

August 04, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI sent Kollam native Sheejakumari, an accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam, to police custody on Friday.

Judge K. Vishnu issued orders to send the accused to the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch for five days in connection with the scam involving the embezzlement of depositors’ money to the tune of over ₹200 crore.

Sheejakumari, an accomplice of the prime accused Gopinathan Nair, was arrested a few days ago. He is suspected to have deposited large sums in investments made in Sheejakumari’s name. Over 30 properties were found to have been registered in her name in various parts of Kollam. Crores of rupees were also purportedly deposited in other cooperative banks and financial institutions.

