BSNL contract employees struggle for survival

For 23 years, Sudharmani has been working in various positions in the housekeeping sections of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). In all these years, she did not have to wait for more than a few weeks for her wages, until this year. Now, she has not been paid her salary for the past six months. Thousands of contract workers of the BSNL across the State are struggling to stay afloat, as the uncertainty over the wages, and even the future of the company, continues.

“I have two children, one studying in Plus Two and another in Class 10. I had to pledge some of my gold to take care of some of the expenses. I have no idea how long we can survive in this manner,” says Sudharmani.

Rajan, another employee who has been with the BSNL since 1984, says he has exhausted all the sources from which he could lend some money. The fate of employees above 50 is even worse, with the management changing the retirement age arbitrarily in the past few months.

Most of the field workers, including those who carry out important cabling works across the State, house keeping staff, transportation and data entry operators are contract staff now, as the organisation has no recruited permanent staff in these positions from 1980s onwards.

“Early this year, they reduced the retirement age for contract workers to 58 and made some workers leave. Later in May, this was reduced to 56. More than 100 people lost jobs. Now, a new list of people who are around 52 years of age has been prepared. The BSNL Casual Contract Labour Union (CCLU) has filed a case in the Kerala High Court against these moves, which is pending,” says Vamadevan, District Secretary of the BSNL CCLU, affiliated to the CITU.

For the past nine days, many of these contract workers have been on a protest in front of the Chief General Manager’s office in the city demanding payment of wages and reinstatement of their jobs. But, the management has not given much of a response to them, citing their own helplessness as funds have to come from the corporate office. In West Bengal, five contract workers between the ages of 35 and 50 have committed suicide in the past few months.

Meanwhile, contractors involved in optical fibre cable laying and other works for the company also approached the CGM’s office on Tuesday, demanding payment of their dues, amounting to a total of more than ₹50 crore. With bills pending since November last year, most contractors have stopped taking up any BSNL work.

“The BSNL officials were not ready to give us any assurance as to when the money will be credited. They said it might take at least 5 months. I have ₹1.5 crore in bills pending,” says U. Biju, a contractor. Also in the air at the protest venue is the talk of the Centre putting up the company for sale, after constantly sidelining it in favour of private operators in the allocation of 4G spectrum.

Meanwhile, the BSNL Casual Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated to the BMS, is on protest at the CGM’s office. But their criticism is aimed at the State-level management and the BSNL Employees Union, accusing them of collusion to prevent making the contract workers permanent.