BSL-3 lab at RGCB begins functioning

December 13, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

A state-of-the-art bio-safety level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory for research on viruses with high potential for life-threatening diseases has begun functioning under Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB).

This is a dedicated modular-type BSL-3 laboratory being commissioned in southern India, coming after National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (Hyderabad), Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore) and Manipal Centre for Virus Research.

BSL-3 labs are necessary for carrying out studies on risk group-3 agents that can trigger severe/fatal ailments but with less potential to spread as an epidemic, RGCB BSL-3 laboratory- in- charge, Rajesh Chandramohanadas, said.

The lab will function in association with other high-profile research institutes, government agencies and international organisations and contribute to medical research.