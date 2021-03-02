BSF team in Kannur for poll security

Kannur

02 March 2021 23:04 IST

To intensify security for the peaceful conduct of the Assembly elections, the first contingent of the Central Armed Police Forces reached Kannur on Sunday.

Four companies of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from Odisha and Chhattisgarh arrived at the Kannur railway station in a special train. Commandant B.K. Singh said they would help the Kerala Police in connection with the elections and that two companies would go to Kasaragod. In Kannur, the service of the BSF personnel will be available in Kannur, Koothuparambu, Taliparambu and Iritty areas.

Meanwhile, the District Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, said video surveillance teams had been set up in each constituency in the district as per directions of the Election Commission to monitor poll expenditure. The team consists of an officer and a videographer.

Advertising

Advertising

The team will videotape campaign materials such as posters, banners and cut-outs, vehicles used at public events and rallies, furniture and electronic equipment. They will also check for code of conduct violations in election campaigns and speeches.