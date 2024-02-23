GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSF opens tennis court in memory of martyred Assistant Commandant

BSF commandant (131 battalion) K.S. Nautiyal inaugurates the new sports facility

February 23, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
BSF (131 Battalion) Commandant K.S. Nautiyal opening the new tennis court at the Areekkarakkunnu BSF camp in Kozhikode on Friday. 

BSF (131 Battalion) Commandant K.S. Nautiyal opening the new tennis court at the Areekkarakkunnu BSF camp in Kozhikode on Friday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 

A new tennis court was opened in memory of former Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant Jiwan Kumar at the headquarters of BSF 131 Battalion at Areekkarakkunnu in Kozhikode district on Friday.

BSF Commandant K.S. Nautiyal opened the sports facility named after the officer who attained martyrdom on April 16, 2005 in Tripura on the India-Bangladesh Border. Jiwan Kumar’s wife Aparna, who witnessed the inaugural event virtually, expressed her deep gratitude and appreciation towards BSF officers of all ranks for the “visionary remembrance” of her husband who sacrificed his life for the country.  

