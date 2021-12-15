Kerala

BSF jawan’s body buried with State honours

The body of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Aneesh Joseph who died at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night after accidentally falling into a 15-foot gorge was buried with State honours at the cemetery of the Snehagiri St. Sebastian’s church, Kochukamakshi, on Wednesday afternoon.

He fell into the gorge while trying to escape from a fire that spread to the surveillance tent where he was on duty. He sustained burns, besides injuries in the fall.

Earlier, the body was brought to the Nedumbassery international airport. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, who is in charge of Idukki district, received the body on behalf of the State government. Mr. Augustine accompanied the body and attended his last rites.

20 years of service

He was set to retire this month after 20 years of service. A member of Vaduthalakunnel family in Kochukamakshi, he is survived by his wife Seena Joseph who is serving in the Gandhinagar regiment of the Central Reserve Police Force and their two children.

People from various walks of life attended the funeral. Idukki District Collector Sheeba George and M.M. Mani, MLA, were present.


