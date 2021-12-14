BSF jawan killed in fire accident

IDUKKI

The jawan’s tent caught fire while on surveillance duty

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) from Kochukamakshi near Kattappana was killed when a fire broke out at a surveillance camp at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Aneesh Joseph of Vaduthalakunnel.

Information reaching his family said while on guard duty, a fire which he had made outside the tent to protect from the cold, accidentally spread to his tent.

While trying to escape, he fell down to a 15-feet gorge. Aneesh suffered a serious head injury in the fall and also sustained burns. Though he was rushed to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

Aneesh’s wife is also working with the Central Reserve Police Force and the couple have two children.

Aneesh’s body will be brought to the Nedumbassery airport on Wednesday. It will be taken to his native place for burial, said

a relative.