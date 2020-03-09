BS-IV vehicles have to be registered by March 31

The decision not to register all class of motor vehicles with Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission norms after March 31 and to sell BS-IV vehicles in the inventory as scrap post that date have put the motorists, automobile dealers, and the financiers in a fix.

Even if vehicles with BS-IV emission norms are purchased before March 31, such vehicles cannot be registered from April 1, as the Supreme Court has ordered that no new motor vehicles with BS-IV emission norms can be sold after March 31.

Those who had booked the vehicles with BS-IV emission norms and were planning to take delivery on auspicious days in April, those who have taken delivery and booked fancy numbers, and others who have given chassis for body-building will have to take permanent registration by March 31.

Onus on buyers

“The onus of registering new BS-IV vehicles before the deadline is on the buyer. Any failure to register BS-IV vehicles before March 31 will make it a scrap. Those planning to buy BS-IV vehicles should do it before the deadline,” a top Motor Vehicle Departement official told The Hindu.

Those in search of a new vehicle has been advised to be cautious, as automobile dealers will come up with tempting offers to clear the inventory of vehicles with BS-IV emission norms. The impression among the buyers that the emission norms are only for cars, as the relevant marking is generally seen on cars, is not correct.

It is applicable for motorcycles also and the emission specifications will be given in Form 22 and invoice of the vehicle.

In view of the malpractices during the change over from BS-III to IV, the authorities are also on guard to ensure that unsold BS-IV vehicles are taken and dates tampered with to get it registered.

The State Transport Commissioner, R. Sreelekha, asked the Regional Transport Officers (RTO) to convene a meeting of automobile dealers under its jurisdiction before March 10 to inform them to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court.