GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Brushwood check dams constructed in Marayur forest division

April 06, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of a temporary brushwood check dam inside Marayur sandal division.

A view of a temporary brushwood check dam inside Marayur sandal division. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To ensure water availability to wild animals, officials of Marayur Sandal division in Idukki constructed temporary brushwood check dams inside the forest areas.

According to Forest department officials, temperature is soaring due to the absence of summer showers in the Marayur division, resulting in water scarcity inside the forest areas.

Marayur Sandal Division Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M.G. Vinod Kumar said that over 30 brushwood check dams have been constructed inside the forest areas of Marayur and Kanthallur divisions. “Normally, the area receives summer showers in February and March, which ensures water security for wild animals inside the forests. But this year, there is a water shortage inside the forests due to absence of summer rain,” said Mr. Kumar.

“Most of the big streams are in a dried condition,” added Mr. Kumar.

“The small streams inside the forests are still active, but the stream water is not suitable for drinking. The Forest department constructed temporary brushwood check dams in the streams, which will ensure water security for the animals and avoid the foray of wild animals into human habitations in search of water,” said the official.

“Brushwood check dams were constructed using wooden pieces, stones and soil. Such check dams will not block the natural flow of the streams. After heavy rain, they will wash away,” said Mr Kumar.

Wild animals are regularly arriving at these check dams to drink water, according to officials.

Maryur falls in a rain-shadow area, as part of an ecologically sensitive zone on the eastern side of the Western Ghats.

Recently, officials also repaired and filled over five ponds inside the forest areas to ensure water availability for wild elephants, including wild tusker Padayappa.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.