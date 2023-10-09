Brucellosis confirmed in two people at Vembayam

October 09, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Brucellosis, a zoonotic disease caused by the bacterial genus Brucella, has been confirmed in two natives of Vembayam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both patients—a father-son duo—are said to be doing well.

Persistent fever, body pain and swelling in the face are the usual symptoms. The disease was suspected by doctors as the patients’ clinical history revealed that they were engaged in dairy farming. Both samples were confirmed as that of Brucellosis at the laboratory of the Institute Of Animal Health And Veterinary Biologicals at Palode.

Brucellosis is reported sporadically in Kerala, the last case being from Kadakkal in Kollam in July this year.

A statement issued by the Animal Husbandry department said that it was difficult to recognise the disease in animals, as it did not produce any overt symptoms in animals.

The bacteria are transmitted from animals to humans by ingestion through infected food products, direct contact with an infected animal, or through the inhalation of aerosols. The bacteria is shed in large numbers in the animal’s urine and milk and other body fluids. Consumption of unpasteurised dairy products is one of the reasons for human pathogenicity.

The Animal Husbandry department will check samples from cattle in the area to determine if more animals have been infected.

A team from the Palode institute, including the chief disease investigation officer, zoonotic disease control project coordinator, and the chief veterinary officer, visited ward 18 of Vembayam panchayat, where the disease has been confirmed, and collected samples.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani, said that apart from giving awareness classes to dairy farmers, the department would test milk samples from milk societies also.