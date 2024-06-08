B.R.P. Bhaskar remembered

B.R.P. Bhaskar, who passed away on Tuesday, was one of the great talents that Kerala gifted to the world of Indian journalism, Congress leader V. M. Sudheeran said on Friday. He left his imprint on journalism through his courageous stand on issues and numerous ‘scoops,’ Mr. Sudheeran said, delivering the keynote address at a meeting organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club to commemorate the veteran journalist. Mr. Sudheeran described BRP as a staunch advocate of human rights and justice who championed the cause of the marginalised. Press Club president M. Radhakrishnan presided, Former Speaker M. Vijayakumar, BJP state spokesperson J. R. Padmakumar, architect G. Shankar, and senior journalists spoke.Ends