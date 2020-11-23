Brothers lock horns in Marthathoor

Purushothaman Nair is the LDF candidate while his younger brother Sanal Kumar is the UDF’s choice

As election fever catches on, battlelines in Maruthathoor ward of the Neyyattinkara municipality have seen two brothers lock horns for rival coalitions.

But unlike the popular Malayalam movie Sandesham, Purushothaman Nair and Sanal Kumar are not brothers at war.

Mr. Purushothaman Nair is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the ward, while his younger brother Sanal Kumar is the choice of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mr. Purushothaman Nair, who won from Maruthathoor ward in 1995 when it was part of the Perumpazhuthoor panchayat, is back in the fray after two decades, only to be pitted against his brother, a former armyman.

Part of the DYFI from his student days in the early 1980s, Mr. Purushothaman Nair has been an active presence in the ward all these years, and feels his relationship with the people is what made the CPI(M) trust him to win the seat. His candidature, he feels, prompted the Congress to field his brother overlooking others ready to throw their hat in the ring.

Mr. Sanal Kumar too was active in the KSU in his school and college days, but it is the first time that he is contesting the elections. A Congress booth president, he says the party has confidence that he will bring home the seat that was bagged by the LDF last time.

He did not have second thoughts about contesting against his brother. “It is my responsibility to take up the job entrusted by the party and achieve success. I served the country as an armyman for 17 years, and now I’m working for my native place.”

While their party ideologies are different and they spar over it, there is no animosity between the two. They live not too far away from each other and are committed that any political difference does not spill over into their brotherly bonding, says Mr. Purushothaman Nair. “Any difference is seen in that context; not as something that is to be made an issue within the family.”

Mr. Sanal Kumar concurs. “This is not a contest between individuals but between parties. It is a contest between two different ideas but our personal relations need not suffer. Whoever wins, we should be able to accept the people’s verdict.”

Their mother has accepted that both are fighting the polls. “She says do whatever you feel is right, but keep your relationship intact. That is what she has taught us. She has not decided whom to vote for and says whoever has the support of the people will win,” say the siblings.