Brothers drown in waterlogged paddy polder in Alappuzha

March 26, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Two boys, aged 13 and 12, drowned in a waterlogged paddy polder at Paravur, near Punnapra, on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Adwaith and his younger brother Anandu of Paravur. Sources said the brothers went out to play with other children in the morning and never returned. They were found dead in Paravur East Kuruvapaadam paddy polder in a search conducted by the Punnapra police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel around 9.30 p.m. The duo reportedly went to the polder for fishing. They were students of St. Joseph’s High School, Punnapra.