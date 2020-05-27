Brothers choke to death in well

Two brothers who stepped into a well to rescue a calf died of suffocation at Kumbala in Kasaragod district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as 45-year-old Narayanan and 35-year-old Shankar.

Shankar who first stepped into the well to bring the calf outside experienced breathing problems and uneasiness. Realising that his brother was in trouble, Narayanan also entered the well to help his brother. However, he was also trapped unable to breathe. Both fell unconscious.

People nearby then called the Fire and Rescue Services from Uppala. But by the time they were brought out, the brothers had died.