ADVERTISEMENT

Brothers arrested for attacking Dalit woman in Kerala’s Alappuzha

Updated - July 10, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 04:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Video footage of alleged attack went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism

The Hindu Bureau

The police on July 10 arrested two brothers for allegedly attacking a Dalit woman in public at Thycattussery, near Cherthala, in Alappuzha district of Kerala recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Poochakkal police identified the arrested as Shyju and Shailesh of Thycattussery. The arrested, along with a few others, physically attacked Nilav (19) of Thycattussery on July 7. The video footage of the alleged attack on the woman had gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism.

Kerala Assembly: Treasury, Opposition benches spar over police response to crimes against women and children

Nilav who was injured in the assault was admitted to a hospital and later discharged.

The accused and the victim are neighbours and continuing enmity had resulted in the attack, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police also registered a case against Nilav and a few others for allegedly attacking Shyju’s mother.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / dalits / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US