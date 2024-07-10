GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Brothers arrested for attacking Dalit woman in Kerala’s Alappuzha

Video footage of alleged attack went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism

Updated - July 10, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 04:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police on July 10 arrested two brothers for allegedly attacking a Dalit woman in public at Thycattussery, near Cherthala, in Alappuzha district of Kerala recently.

The Poochakkal police identified the arrested as Shyju and Shailesh of Thycattussery. The arrested, along with a few others, physically attacked Nilav (19) of Thycattussery on July 7. The video footage of the alleged attack on the woman had gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism.

Kerala Assembly: Treasury, Opposition benches spar over police response to crimes against women and children

Nilav who was injured in the assault was admitted to a hospital and later discharged.

The accused and the victim are neighbours and continuing enmity had resulted in the attack, the police said.

The police also registered a case against Nilav and a few others for allegedly attacking Shyju’s mother.

