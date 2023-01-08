Brother stabs sibling to death in Kannur

January 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KANNUR

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by his younger brother at Chirakunni in Dharmadam here.

According to the police, in the incident which took place on Saturday at around 10.45 p.m., 24-year-old Afzal stabbed his brother Asif multiple times during a brawl inside and outside their house.

The police said that Afzal was addicted to drugs and other banned substances, while the deceased was addicted to alcohol.

The incident took place after Asif came home in an inebriated condition and created a ruckus. Afzal who questioned this took a knife and inflicted a cut on his brother’s hand. They got into a scuffle, and during this, Afzal stabbed Asif in the stomach several times.

Locals informed the police and Asif was taken to a private hospital in Thalassery. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

The police recovered the knife and the forensic team examined the incident site. Afzal, who managed to escape after the crime, was arrested on Sunday morning. He will be produced in court on Monday, the police added.