Brother-sister duo from Alappuzha in Kerala pulls off rare U.S. scholarship feat

November 18, 2022

It is no exaggeration to say that Praveen Shenoy and his wife Kavitha Shenoy from Anantha Narayanapuram from Alappuzha, currently living in Phoenix in the United States, are proud parents of two high-achieving children.

Five years after the couple’s son Rohit Shenoy bagged the prestigious Eugene McDermott scholarship from the University of Texas at Dallas, a public university in the U.S., his younger sister Anjali Shenoy too has been selected for the same scholarship worth $2,50,000 (approximately ₹2 crore).

It is rare for students from the same family to receive the scholarship (this has happened only thrice in the past two decades). The sister-brother duo says they are excited to have received the bursary named after renowned engineer and geophysicist Eugene McDermott, while attributing their achievement to hard work and sacrifices their parents made, who had moved to the U.S. for work.

Ms. Anjali, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Psychology at the university, wants to become a psychiatrist. She sees the McDermott scholarship as pivotal in “growing as an intellectual.”

“It has provided me with opportunities to pursue Philosophy and Psychology. It encourages me to venture into new experiences, such as being an officer for my sorority. I look forward to going to medical school and becoming a psychiatrist,” she says.

Briefs published about the winners of the 2022 Eugene McDermott scholarship on the website of the University of Texas describe Ms. Anjali as “an advocate for mental health awareness” who has been “helping people through recovery.” A painter, she is fluent in six languages, including Hindi and Konkani, the web page reads.

Her brother, who graduated in Computer Science and Finance, is currently working as a consultant with a global management consulting firm. “The scholarship has played an instrumental role in connecting me with the right people and resources to launch three start-ups while in college itself. It has exposed me to new career paths such as consultation,” says Mr. Rohit, who plans to become an entrepreneur.

The 2022 batch of scholars is made up of 17 students. They will undergo a four-year rigorous and personalised education at the university, along with intensive extracurricular activities. They will spend a year of their studies in an institution abroad of their choice.

The duo’s father works as a researcher in semiconductor devices.