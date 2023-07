July 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The police arrested two men for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl in the district. One of the accused was her brother and the other a relative. The police said they were investigating if more people were involved in the crime.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by Childline. On the basis of the girl’s statement, the police arrested the two men.

The Child Welfare Committee examined the girl and shifted her to a shelter home.

