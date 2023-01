January 10, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

Director Blessy has been selected for the third Brook Excellence Award instituted by Brook International School. The award that carries a purse of ₹51,000, a citation and plaque will be presented to him on January 14 by the Muvattupuzha diocese Bishop Yohannan Mar Theodosius. Blessy has been selected for the award for his overall contribution to the film industry by a three-member jury including Josie Chacko, H. Ramanan and Jaimon.