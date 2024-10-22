Bronze bust of K.R. Narayanan unveiled

As part of the fourth 100-day action plan of the State government, a bronze bust of Dr. K.R. Narayanan, former President of India, was unveiled at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Thekkumthala on Tuesday. Higher Education Minister R Bindu unveiled the bust at a function presided over by the Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan. K. Radhakrishnan, who represented the family of Dr.K. R Narayanan was present at the function with his family. Syed Akhtar Mirza, Chairman of the Institute, rendered in the welcome speech while Jijoy P.R., Director of the Institute, gave a vote of thanks.

