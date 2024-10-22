ADVERTISEMENT

Bronze bust of K.R. Narayanan unveiled

Published - October 22, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the fourth 100-day action plan of the State government, a bronze bust of Dr. K.R. Narayanan, former President of India, was unveiled at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Thekkumthala on Tuesday. Higher Education Minister R Bindu unveiled the bust at a function presided over by the Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan. K. Radhakrishnan, who represented the family of Dr.K. R Narayanan was present at the function with his family. Syed Akhtar Mirza, Chairman of the Institute, rendered in the welcome speech while Jijoy P.R., Director of the Institute, gave a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US