Bringing to life the ballads of north Malabar on canvases  

March 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The worlds of Thara Sudhish and Saritha Suresh changed some 15 years ago when they decided to fill vacant slots of their time with strokes and colours.

What started at first as a hobby moved through simple drawings to oil and acrylic art work to murals and now to a larger canvas that requires deep study for a luminous presentation. Professional training from artist Prince Thonnakkal also helped.

After a few exhibitions and team work on a mythology series for the Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Thara and Saritha formed a painting alliance called ‘Pingere Art’ that they call ‘poetry in painting’.

It was the Attukal project that prompted them to visualise events as pieces of art on canvas. “Recreating those events become a joyous mental time travel for us,” they say.

One such time travel began two years ago through the ballads of north Malabar that eventually formed the team’s latest offering titled ‘Oru Vadakkan Varavarnagadha’. In this, they give shapes to emotions that hold reverence for an era when valour and values moved in tandem.

The 16 frames bring to life scenes that are famously part of Kerala’s folklore. One such incident drawn in acrylic is of the legendary Unniarcha’s visit to Allimalarkavu when she was waylaid by the Jonakars who didn’t know she was lethal in the use of urumi, a wobbly Kalari combat blade. Her fight was made famous by Paanans, a tribe who composed poetry on the valorous chevakars (kalari warriors).

“Their compositions came to be known as the Vadakkan Pattukal, which did not get the status of literature till about a century and half ago. The songs were mostly sung by farm hands or presented before families,” Thara says. Such scenes are also on the ‘Pingere’ canvas.

Researching for the ballads was not easy with the folklore tradition being mostly oral. The Pingere duo are now planning to gather information on little-known characters in the ballads.

“The social structure then didn’t allow some, like Thevarvallan, to come up. There were also prominent female characters such as Poomathe Ponnamma,“ Saritha says.

They plan to traverse Malabar for stories on such unsung heroes and heroines to record on their canvases but only after their exhibition of the ballad series from March 26 to 31 at museum hall in Thiruvananthapuram.