Bringing to fore those on the margins

Thrissur

30 December 2021 23:24 IST

Ariyennunnor taps scope of invisible theatre

An old man in worn-out clothes was seen roaming around the Thrissur city on Thursday afternoon.

“Will you please give me some rice. I want to make porridge (kanji),” he kept asking people on the road. Only when he reached the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi campus, people realised that it was part of a solo performance, Ariyennunnor, staged by Rangachethana at the HOPE Fest.

Artistic director and performer of Rangachetana K.V. Ganesh has used the scope of invisible theatre in the play. The main property of the play was the rice collected from people as alms. The experience of the man forms the focal theme.

“Ariyennunnor (those who count the grains) is about people who never come in any records. They are counting the days that will bring them food for survival. They never get an answer for their waiting,” says Mr. Ganesh.

Porul, staged at Black Box of the Akademi, envisaged as a non-verbal live architecture of multitudes. Pandemic and the periods of closure arrested human bodies amid the architecture wilderness. The 60-minute play was directed by Rajesh Karthy and performed by Kannan Unni.

Bhranthu (Madness), the mediated performance, was based on Malayalam C. Ayyappan’s short story. Waiting for Godot, the famous play by Samuel Beckett, was performed by C.R. Rajan and James Alia.

Once upon a Clown Time, a clown show by Monica Santos, was a hit. The plot revolves around a storyteller festival. Nika, the clown, is one of the staff of a storyteller festival.