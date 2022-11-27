  1. EPaper
Bringing the differently abled to mainstream is govt’s aim: Minister

November 27, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The LDF government is making interventions to make Kerala the most differently abled friendly State in the country, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the BUDS School , set up by the Thrissur Corporation at Ramavarmapuram on Sunday. BUDS schools are free open schools for the mentally challenged children of poor families.

“The objective of the government is to make differently abled people self-sufficient and help them to lead an independent life. BUDS school, BUDS rehabilitation centres and institutions like NIPMR (National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) are initiatives towards this. “

She said the Social Justice Department has been running many programmes for the differently abled people. The government needs the support of the people to reach such services for the needy.

The Thrissur corporation has started the BUDS school with an objective of providing education , vocational training and rehabilitation for people facing mental, physical and intellectual challenges.

Mayor M.K. Varghese presided over the function.

