Bring down Mullaperiyar level, Kerala urges T.N.

With a considerable increase in the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam following heavy rain, Kerala has asked Tamil Nadu to initiate urgent measures to keep the storage in the dam at a manageable level.

The water level in the dam reached 134.50 ft at 2 p.m. on Saturday, an unprecedented increase of over 10 ft in two days. Its maximum level is 142 ft. In the event of the water level touching 136 ft, Tamil Nadu should draw water from Mullaperiyar to the Vaigai dam. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta has written to his Tamil Nadu counterpart, K. Shanmughan, in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. Kerala should be warned at least 24 hours before the spillway shutters are raised, the letter said.

The dam recorded a rainfall of 198.4 mm in the past 24 hours, Mr. Mehta said adding that immediate steps should be taken to release water in phases. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for Idukki on Sunday.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram bureau)

