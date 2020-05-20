Kerala

Bring back migrant workers, industry owners tell govt.

To ensure production and services get into full stride

Industry owners have called on the government to take steps to bring back workers from other States who have left Kerala in the wake of the lockdown to help streamline production and services after the easing of the restrictions.

While it is important that steps are taken immediately to ensure workers’ returned, it is a fluid situation here, full of uncertainty despite industrial units beginning production and businesses opening gradually, says Joseph Paikada, a food processor in Kannur. He says many migrant workers still in Kerala are waiting for train services to go home. “With pressure from their homes, they are unwilling to stay on,” he said.

M. Khalid, president, Kerala State Small Industries Association, representing 1.5 lakh small and medium units, says the government must take steps to bring back them to ensure that production and services got into full stride.

Pineapple farmers have already sought a protocol to welcome back workers so that proper care is taken to prevent another outbreak of the pandemic here. Industry owners such as Mr. Khalid say skill acquisition programmes must be initiated and the State should lay down rules to pave the way for hiring of workers on hourly basis so that both the stakeholders benefit from the arrangement. This will help create competition in the labour market and increase productivity.

