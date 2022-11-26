  1. EPaper
Brinda Karat condemns Amit Shah’s remarks on Gujarat riots

‘For the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP gave ticket to family members of those who were convicted for communal violence’

November 26, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat arriving at the Kozhikode beach to attend an event organised by the district committee of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat has condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the rioters of 2002 in Gujarat were taught a lesson, and they would never raise their heads again.

Attending an event organised by the Kozhikode district unit of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association here on Saturday, she asked Mr. Shah what lessons were he talking about. “Gujarat of 2002, to a great extent, has been correctly described as a genocide. Hundreds and thousands were killed because of their religion. And today, you are glorifying the criminal role of the State in conniving in communal violence,” Ms. Karat said.

Referring to the release of convicts in the Bilkis Banu case, she asked Mr. Shah if that was the lesson he wanted to teach India. “You released the killers and rapists in the Bilkis Banu case. You can gang-rape, kill a three-year-old child in front of her mother, and murder 18 people of her family. But you will be released because you belong to the Sangh Parivar ideology,” Ms. Karat said.

For the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, she alleged, the BJP had given ticket to the family members of those who had been convicted of being involved in communal violence. The CPI(M) leader said Mr. Shah should be ashamed of making such statements.

Ms. Karat also criticised the Assam Chief Minister for taking the name of a criminal because he belonged to a minority community. According to figures released by the Centre, 86 women were raped every day in the country in 2021. “Who are these rapists and criminals? Are we going to look at them from the angle of what religion they believe in? Are we now going to say that only those who belong to a particular religion are criminals and the rest are to be released?” she asked.

