HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brigadier Salil M.P. takes charge as Station Commander of Pangode Military Station

August 04, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Brigadier Salil M.P.

Brigadier Salil M.P.

Brigadier Salil M.P. has assumed charge as Station Commander, Pangode Military Station. Brigadier Salil, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the infantry. In his 26 years of service, he has served in operational areas including the north-east and Jammu and Kashmir. He also did a stint in Congo. He is married to Sunitha Ambika and the couple has a daughter, Anakha S. Nair. During his student days at the Sainik School, he was captain of the V.K. Krishna Menon House.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.