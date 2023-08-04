Brigadier Salil M.P. takes charge as Station Commander of Pangode Military Station

August 04, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Brigadier Salil M.P. has assumed charge as Station Commander, Pangode Military Station. Brigadier Salil, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the infantry. In his 26 years of service, he has served in operational areas including the north-east and Jammu and Kashmir. He also did a stint in Congo. He is married to Sunitha Ambika and the couple has a daughter, Anakha S. Nair. During his student days at the Sainik School, he was captain of the V.K. Krishna Menon House.