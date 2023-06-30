ADVERTISEMENT

Brigadier Anand Kumar is NCC group commander

June 30, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Brigadier Anand kumar | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Brigadier Anand Kumar assumed the charge of Group Commander NCC Group, Thiruvananthapuram, here on Friday.

He belongs to the Air Defence Corps of the Army and has completed a tenure in the Northeast. He is a native of Pachalloor, Thiruvananthapuram, and is an alumnus of Mar Ivanios College and University of Kerala. He was also the first rank holder and gold medalist from the Department of Communication and Journalism.

Over 15,000 cadets of the Army, Navy and Air Force wings come under the NCC Thiruvananthapuram Group.

