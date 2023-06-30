HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brigadier Anand Kumar is NCC group commander

June 30, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Brigadier Anand kumar

Brigadier Anand kumar | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Brigadier Anand Kumar assumed the charge of Group Commander NCC Group, Thiruvananthapuram, here on Friday.

He belongs to the Air Defence Corps of the Army and has completed a tenure in the Northeast. He is a native of Pachalloor, Thiruvananthapuram, and is an alumnus of Mar Ivanios College and University of Kerala. He was also the first rank holder and gold medalist from the Department of Communication and Journalism.

Over 15,000 cadets of the Army, Navy and Air Force wings come under the NCC Thiruvananthapuram Group.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.