Brief respite from rain for Wayanad

KALPETTA

09 August 2020 00:13 IST

4,205 persons shifted to 79 relief camps in district

Though there was a brief respite from torrential rain on Saturday morning, major tributaries of the Kabani river, including the Mananthavady, Nugu, Kalindi, and the Panamaram rivers, are in spate in many low-lying areas of the district.

Many a part of the district experienced very heavy rainfall on the day. The Banasura Sagar Dam area in Padinharethara grama panchayat received 282.8 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Nellimunda region in Meppadi grama panchayat received 246 mm while Karapuzha region in Muppainad grama panchayat received 252 mm of rain.

A meeting of the district disaster management authority, chaired by District Collector Adeela Abdulla decided to raise the three shutters of the Karapuzha reservoir to 25 cm if the water level increased further.

Hence, the people living on the banks of the river should be vigilant, Ms Abdulla said.

As many as 4,205 persons from 1,216 families have been shifted to 79 relief camps till now.

Red alert issued

Now the shutter have been raised 15 cm and are discharging 41.27 cubic metre of water per second. The Indian Meteorology Department has issued red alert in the district for Sunday. If the heavy rain continued, the four shutters of the Banasura Sagar Dam would be opened by Tuesday evening, the meet assessed.

Relief and rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are under way in the district with the assistance of Fire and Rescue Services personnel. They could rescue 103 persons on the day. The district administration lifted the traffic ban on the Kuttiadi Ghat section of the road on the Mananthavady–Kuttiady State highway. However, traffic would not be allowed from 7 p.m to 6 a.m.