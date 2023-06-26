HamberMenu
Bridges and canals in Alappuzha get a facelift

June 26, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of decorated Poppy Bridge at Mullakkal in Alappuzha town.

A view of decorated Poppy Bridge at Mullakkal in Alappuzha town. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The Alappuzha municipality has undertaken the beautification of various bridges and canal banks. The initiative is part of the Azhakode Alappuzha project of the civic body.

The bridges embellished are Stone Bridge, Iron Bridge, Mullakkal Poppy Bridge, and Municipal Office Eni Bridge. Officials said the bridges were given a fresh coat of paint and handrails were decorated with flowers. The floors are decorated with paintings.

As part of the project, the municipality planted flowering plants on the canal banks from Iron Bridge to Pallathuruthy. An old country boat with 500 aralia plants near Pagoda Resorts has become a major attraction. Murals on the walls of General Hospital, Alappuzha, depict the history of Alappuzha town.

The municipality has deep-cleaned 200 hotspots in recent months. The cleaned hotspots are beautified by planting flowering plants and setting up seats.

The civic body attained complete cleanliness in solid waste management earlier this month. An official declaration in this regard was made by Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh on June 14. .

