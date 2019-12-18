Bridge set for commissioning

The bridge across the Pampa river on the Thiruvabharanam path leading to Sabarimala at Peroorchaal in Ranni taluk is getting ready for commissioning.
The work on the bridge began at Keekozhoorkadavu at Peroorchal 23 years ago with financial assistance from NABARD.
As per the agreement, the gestation period of the project was 18 months.
In two years
The bridge was completed in two years. However, it could not be commissioned then because of the delay in constructing its approach roads on both.
The civil work was disrupted on more than one occasion. The works resumed four years ago.
Now, the tarring on the approach road is progressing fast so as to commission the bridge prior to the Makaravilakku pilgrim season.
Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran is expected to inaugurate the bridge in two weeks, according to sources in the Public Works Department.
