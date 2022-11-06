Bridegroom rides bicycle from Coimbatore till marriage venue at Guruvayur  

When Sivasooriyan reached Guruvayur on a bicycle from Coimbatore for his wedding. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

A bridegroom, a hardcore cyclist, arrived for his wedding in Guruvayur from Coimbatore, cycling more than 150 km.

After solemnising the marriage and other celebrations on Sunday he returned to Coimbatore on cycle itself while the bride and family followed them in a car.

Sivasooriyan, 28, of Thondamuthur, Coimbatore, is an environment activist. An engineer, who works for a private company in Gujarat, started from Coimbatore in his cycle, along with five of his cyclist friends, on Saturday morning for his wedding. They carried a placard in their cycle ‘Ride to Marriage – Coimbatore to Guruvayur’. They reached Guruvayur in the evening.

Bride Anjana, daughter of Sathyan of Kannur, is a software engineer in Ahmedabad. Anjana and Sivasooriyan knew each other for the past two years.

Sivasooriyan had already told the bride’s family that he and his friends would return in the same cycle to Coimbatore after the wedding. And the families agreed to it.