Bridegroom rides bicycle from Coimbatore till marriage venue at Guruvayur  

The Hindu Bureau Guruvayur
November 06, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sivasooriyan reached Guruvayur on a bicycle from Coimbatore for his wedding. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

ADVERTISEMENT

A bridegroom, a hardcore cyclist, arrived for his wedding in Guruvayur from Coimbatore, cycling more than 150 km.

After solemnising the marriage and other celebrations on Sunday he returned to Coimbatore on cycle itself while the bride and family followed them in a car.

Sivasooriyan, 28, of Thondamuthur, Coimbatore, is an environment activist. An engineer, who works for a private company in Gujarat, started from Coimbatore in his cycle, along with five of his cyclist friends, on Saturday morning for his wedding. They carried a placard in their cycle ‘Ride to Marriage – Coimbatore to Guruvayur’. They reached Guruvayur in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride Anjana, daughter of Sathyan of Kannur, is a software engineer in Ahmedabad. Anjana and Sivasooriyan knew each other for the past two years.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sivasooriyan had already told the bride’s family that he and his friends would return in the same cycle to Coimbatore after the wedding. And the families agreed to it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app