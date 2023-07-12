Bribes for surgery: Thrissur MCH doctor suspended from service

July 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Thrissur

Sherry Isaac, an orthopaedic surgeon at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, who was caught red-handed while taking bribe from the husband of a patient for conducting a surgery, has been suspended from service.

Dr. Isaac, Assistant Professor, Orthopaedic department, was arrested by Vigilance sleuths while accepting ₹3,000 as bribe at his private clinic at Ottupara on Tuesday.

The Vigilance team also recovered more than ₹15 lakh from his house at Mulangunnathukavu. The money was kept in the bed, bags, and almirah.

Fracture

The woman had fractured her hand in an accident. Dr. Isaac allegedly postponed her surgery multiple times as she could not pay the bribe.

Following a complaint by her husband, the Vigilance set a trap and caught the doctor red-handed.

The Enforcement Directorate and the special cell of the Vigilance will investigate the wealth amassed by the doctor, who has more than 25 years of service.

Dr. Isaac has been remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.

It is alleged that there were complaints against the doctor earlier as well. However, no action was taken against him.

The Vigilance conducted searches at his houses in Thrissur and Ernakulam.