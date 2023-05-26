ADVERTISEMENT

Bribery case: Revenue department forms probe team

May 26, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has ordered the formation of a team to investigate the bribery incident involving a village field assistant at Palakkayam village in Mannarkkad, Palakkad. The team will be led by Biju J., joint secretary, Revenue department, and submit its report within a week, the department said on Friday. It has also been decided to display the contact numbers of the vigilance wing of the Revenue department along with those of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) in all offices under the department. A toll-free number and an online portal will be introduced soon for the public to pass on information regarding corrupt practices. Earlier this week, the VACB arrested village field assistant V. Suresh Kumar while he was accepting a bribe of ₹2,500. A large amount of cash had also been discovered at his residence.

