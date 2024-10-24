GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bribe case: bail granted to former DMO of Idukki

Published - October 24, 2024 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to Manoj L., the suspended District Medical Officer (DMO) of Idukki, who had been arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) personnel earlier this month on the charge of receiving ₹75,000 as bribe from a hotel owner.

The prosecution case was that he demanded a bribe to hush up alleged anomalies at a resort in Chithirapuram, Idukki, following an inspection. While seeking bail, Manoj’s counsel argued that he has been in custody for more than 15 days.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that yet another enquiry was on against him based on a similar complaint from a hotel owner in Munnar and that his modus operandi was to visit business concerns, identify a few anomalies, and demand bribes for a cover up job.

While granting bail, the court observed that its essential purpose should be to aid the investigation. If the same is served, it is not within the realm of law to deprive bail, since bail is the rule and jail is the exception.

According to the VACB, the former DMO had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh, which was scaled down to ₹75,000, to issue ‘Suchitwa’ certificate for the resort. He told its owner to send the money to the Google Pay account of his friend’s driver. Following this, the owner sent him a screenshot of the payment that he made. Manoj was arrested on the basis of the screenshot and other evidence.

