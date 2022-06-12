Breathing life into a floundering industry

Niche products by screw pine artisans will be marketed by handicrafts development corporation

With a skill unmatched by modern machinery, screw pine artisans rely completely on traditional knowledge and natural resources to create a range of green and sustainable products. Once a major cottage industry, the rural craft started slowly vanishing with changing times and challenges. In a bid to revive the industry and preserve traditional craftsmanship, the Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala (HDCK) will be launching a collection of niche products that will be marketed through its outlets. “A State-level collective will be registered and clusters of people working in the field will be formed in all places. Scheduled Castes Development Department and Scheduled Tribes Development Department will provide the initial expenses required to start production. A large number of artisans are currently unemployed and through this we can ensure their livelihood and keep the craft alive,” says P. Ramabhadran, corporation chairman.

Eco-friendly trait

Made of leaves harvested from female plants, screw pine mats have a good market in India and abroad due to their eco-friendly trait and cultural value. “The HDCK will buy these high-quality mats from artisans and market them through our network. Simple machinery needed to process the leaves will be distributed and training sessions will be conducted. The idea is to promote both production and marketing,” he adds. Apart from mats, a handful of other products that include laptop bags, baskets, files and artefacts will also be produced. “The products, especially mats, have a huge demand and majority of the orders are from places outside Kerala. Usually there will be spike in demand during Onam and we are also targeting the festival market. For those who want to avoid plastic, it’s the best alternative,” he says.

Raw material scarcity

Over the years, the once plentiful screw pine plant has become rare, posing a major challenge to the industry. To address the issue, the corporation is planning to promote cultivation in various local bodies across Kerala. “Scarcity of raw material is an issue and we are looking for fallow stretches where we can cultivate the plant. When it comes to screw pine craft, nearly 85% of the workforce are women who used to collect it from nearby areas. Making the raw material available will be one of our priorities,” adds Mr.Ramabhadran.