Breathalyser test costs 137 KSRTC employees dear

Station master, drivers, conductors, vehicle supervisors among those caught drinking or possessing alcohol. 97 permanent employees suspended, 40 temporary staffers removed from service

April 21, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The breathalyser test introduced by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for its crew to ensure the safety of passengers and discipline among the workforce has cost a section of employees of the public utility dear with 137 staff, including a station master and vehicle supervisors, being caught drinking or possessing alcohol on duty.

The corporation decided to crack the whip on employees following reports that there were employees who reported for duty under the influence of alcohol. The breathalyser test was introduced for the staff, except women, following the instruction of Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

Vigilance inspection

The Vigilance department under the KSRTC conducted inspections at all KSRTC chief offices, units, and regional workshops. Employees caught drinking and keeping alcohol with them on duty include an inspector, two vehicle supervisors, a station master, a sergeant, nine mechanics, a glass cutter, 33 permanent conductors, 13 temporary conductors, a KSRTC-SWIFT conductor, 49 permanent drivers, 16 temporary drivers, and 8 KSRTC-SWIFT driver-cum-conductors.

Drive to continue

As part of the disciplinary action against the erring staff, 97 permanent employees of the corporation were suspended, while 40 temporary staffers of the KSRTC-SWIFT were removed from the service. Stating that the drive against the consumption of alcohol on duty will continue, a statement issued by the Minister’s office said that despite the strict instructions, a small section of employees under the corporation seem to ignore the warnings. The corporation cannot afford anything that compromises on the safety of passengers and the public, said the Minister.

