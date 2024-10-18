Breast cancer awareness rally on October 20

Around 5,000 people are expected to participate in ‘Pinkathon’, which constitute 30 mega rallies across Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts, besides Mahe on Sunday (October 20).

The rallies are being organised as part of the breast cancer awareness campaign of Lions International District 318E on the occasion of Pink Month (breast cancer awareness month). The event is an initiative of Dr. Avani Skandan, district secretary (Cancer Awareness, Camps and Geriatric support) of Lions District 318 E.

Besides, free breast examination for thousands of women, self breast examination leaflets will be distributed to all participants. “We will ensure the support of medical personnel throughout the rally. The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of underprivileged women,” Dr. Avni said.

The campaign that supports the World Health Organisation’s awareness initiatives is expected to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the number of participants.

Members of Kudumbashree, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, Haritha Karma Sena members, Anganwadi workers, Accredited Social Health Activists, student police cadets, NCC cadets, and NSS volunteers are expected to attend the rallies.

Pinkathon will be held at the Kozhikode beach and LuLu Mall, besides eight other locations in Kozhikode. The rallies will be flagged off at 8 a.m.

