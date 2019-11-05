Breast cancer awareness campaign reaches 1.5 lakh people

The Malabar Cancer Care Society (MCCS) sensitised 1.5 lakh persons during a month-long intensive breast cancer awareness drive conducted in five districts of North Malabar.

The awareness drive, which concluded recently, was organised in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts under the leadership of Dr. V.C. Ravindran, medical director of MCCS, said D. Krishnananda Pai, president of MCCS, in a press statement.

Events

Flash mobs, awareness rallies, quiz competition and other programmes conducted jointly with All Indian Radio, were organised to reach out to the people.

Around 1,500 women were examined by experts and 21 abnormalities were detected.

Low cancer rates

A continuous awareness drive since 2001 has helped to reduce cancer cases, Mr. Pai said.

From 1 pre-cancer for every 100 married women in the age group of 35-55, it has been drastically reduced to 1 for 6,000 among the women of the same age group in 2018, in all the villages in Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kozhikode, he said.

ICMR report

The awareness drive has been conducted in the wake of a report published by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which showed that Kerala tops in incidents of breast cancer and mortality rate in India.