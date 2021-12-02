Breakthrough infections high in State

Thiruvananthapuram

02 December 2021 20:08 IST

Of the 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, 2,304 are fully vaccinated persons

The State on Thursday registered 4,700 new cases of COVID-19 when 59,702 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Interestingly, nearly half of the new cases reported today - 2,304 cases or 49.02% - are breakthrough infections or infections which have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,51,919 cases.

The official cumulative case fatality stands at 40,855 with the State adding 320 deaths to the official list. This includes 66 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 254 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise is 11,397.

The active case pool, which had been declining rapidly, has shown a slight increase since the past two days. On Thursday, the active case pool had 44,376 patients. A total of 4,128 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 7.5% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals dipped further to 701, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also dipped to 270.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 315. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark and at present, 4,802 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 850 cases, Ernakulam 794, Kozhikode 612, Thrissur 395, Kollam 375, Kannur 309, Kottayam 295, Alappuzha 215, Pathanamthitta 183, Wayanad 176, Idukki 159, Malappuram 136, Palakkad 104 and Kasaragod 97.