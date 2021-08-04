Kerala

Breakthrough infections being reported in Kerala, says Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George  

Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said that the severity of COVID-19 has decreased in the State, but stressed the need to keep an eye on breakthrough infections.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, Ms. George said that breakthrough infections — vaccinated people testing positive — are being reported in the State, according to a study conducted by the Health Department.

On the other hand, the rate of re-infection — people who have recovered getting infected again — is down significantly, she said.

Hospitalisation down

“At this stage, we notice a reduction in ICU occupancy and hospital occupancy. The severity of COVID-19 is decreasing,” she said, adding that the Health Department is examining the issues of breakthrough infection and re-infection in all seriousness.

On fatality figures

Ms. George said that all COVID-19 deaths are recorded as such. The department has granted more time to the District Medical Officers (DMO) for examining whether any COVID-19 death has been left out of the official list, Ms. George said. The Minister reiterated that the COVID-19 deaths in the State are being reported in accordance with WHO/ICMR guidelines.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that the confusion pertaining to the number of deaths was caused by the government straying from the WHO/ICMR guidelines. He said the deaths during the first and second waves of the pandemic in Kerala should be examined in accordance with the WHO/ICMR guidelines.

‘Conflicting data’

I.C. Balakrishnan of the Congress alleged that conflicting data on COVID-19 deaths were being released. Data obtained from the Information Kerala Mission on July 23, 2021, showed 23,486 deaths. On the other hand, a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s office on the same day pegged it at 16,170, he said.


Comments
