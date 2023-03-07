ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking the male bastion in ‘Chanthattu’

March 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

A group of five women have painted the ‘mukhappu’ of a temple for the first time. The task has its own risk as it is 18 feet above the ground and can be accessed by a ladder or a scaffolding  

Aabha Raveendran

The completed Mukhappu of Mannambrath Bhagavathi temple at Vadakara. 

‘‘Be careful, it’s not an easy task. Let us know if you need help.’’ The warnings from accomplished male mural artists only served to ignite their self-respect and determination. It was a challenge that they could not afford to fail.

The result: Ambili Vijayan, Rajina Radhakrishnan, Anaswara, Swathi and Haritha successfully completed the painting of the ‘mukhappu’ of two shrines in the Mannambrathu Bhagavathi temple in Vadakara recently and became the first group of female mural artists to do so.

Women painting the ‘mukhappu’ of the Mannambrath Bhagavathi temple at Vadakara.

‘Mukhappu’ is the intricate triangular wooden part of a temple roof, the painting of which is known as ‘chanthattu’, which has been a male bastion so far, especially due to the risk factor. For one, the area to be painted is around 18 feet above the ground and can be accessed only by a ladder or a scaffolding. Next, there are many layers to the ‘mukhappu’ and the artists need to crawl inside and often lay prostrate to paint on them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel women are more suitable for this job as they are smaller in size and more flexible. The tricky part was the painting of the ‘Kim Purushan’ (the dragon-like head at the top of the roof). We placed a stool above the scaffolding to reach it,” said Ambili Vijayan, who led the team, rejoicing over their victory against the fear of heights.

Open-minded gesture

The team appreciates the open-mindedness of the temple committee, who did not bat an eye when the women came forward for a task that has always been done by men. “They set up the scaffolding for us. They even allowed a hijab-clad Muslim friend of ours to come inside the temple and sketch us as we worked,” Ambili added.

Women painting the Mukhappu of Mannambrath Bhagavathi temple at Vadakara.

Ambili and Rajina are the most experienced artists in the group while the other three are fine arts students. It took them around 20 days stretching across January and February 2023 to complete the work. “We had doubts in the beginning. But when the opportunity presented itself through artist Shaji Poyilkavu, a friend who recommended us for the job, we could not let it slip”, Ambili explained.

The team has already been approached by at least three other temple committees from different parts of the State to paint their shrines.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US