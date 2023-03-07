Breaking the male bastion in ‘Chanthattu’

March 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘‘Be careful, it’s not an easy task. Let us know if you need help.’’ The warnings from accomplished male mural artists only served to ignite their self-respect and determination. It was a challenge that they could not afford to fail.

The result: Ambili Vijayan, Rajina Radhakrishnan, Anaswara, Swathi and Haritha successfully completed the painting of the ‘mukhappu’ of two shrines in the Mannambrathu Bhagavathi temple in Vadakara recently and became the first group of female mural artists to do so.

‘Mukhappu’ is the intricate triangular wooden part of a temple roof, the painting of which is known as ‘chanthattu’, which has been a male bastion so far, especially due to the risk factor. For one, the area to be painted is around 18 feet above the ground and can be accessed only by a ladder or a scaffolding. Next, there are many layers to the ‘mukhappu’ and the artists need to crawl inside and often lay prostrate to paint on them.

“I feel women are more suitable for this job as they are smaller in size and more flexible. The tricky part was the painting of the ‘Kim Purushan’ (the dragon-like head at the top of the roof). We placed a stool above the scaffolding to reach it,” said Ambili Vijayan, who led the team, rejoicing over their victory against the fear of heights.

Open-minded gesture

The team appreciates the open-mindedness of the temple committee, who did not bat an eye when the women came forward for a task that has always been done by men. “They set up the scaffolding for us. They even allowed a hijab-clad Muslim friend of ours to come inside the temple and sketch us as we worked,” Ambili added.

Ambili and Rajina are the most experienced artists in the group while the other three are fine arts students. It took them around 20 days stretching across January and February 2023 to complete the work. “We had doubts in the beginning. But when the opportunity presented itself through artist Shaji Poyilkavu, a friend who recommended us for the job, we could not let it slip”, Ambili explained.

The team has already been approached by at least three other temple committees from different parts of the State to paint their shrines.