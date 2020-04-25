Breaking the chain the robotic way

KARMI-Bot, a robot deployed at the isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, may soon find its way to hospitals across the country and even abroad.

For, ASIMOV Robotics, a start-up based in Maker Village, is on the verge of kick-starting commercial production of the robot.

The robot, developed by ASIMOV Robotics with support from the Viswasanthi Foundation run by actor Mohanlal, was handed over to Ernakulam Collector S. Suhas at an event at the start-up village complex in Kalamassery recently.

Activities

Deployed at the hospital isolation ward on Saturday, the robot performs a slew of activities from dispensing food and medicines and collection of trash left behind by patients to initiating video call between doctor and patients.

Besides, it can perform ultraviolet-based disinfection and spray detergents at targets.

Its main goal is to limit the interaction between patients and health workers, minimising the use of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, which is scarce at present.

“We have already received close to 500 orders for the robot from India and abroad and the design of the manufacturing model for commercial production is complete. We can go into commercial production as soon as the lockdown is lifted and spares are available,” says T. Jayakrishnan, CEO, ASIMOV Robotics.

Health-care sector

The start-up is focussing on the health-care sector and plans to bring out a robot specifically designed with therapeutic applications for deployment in intensive care units.

KARMI-Bot, Mr. Jayakrishnan claims, was developed within a month after consultations with medical college authorities.

The robot, capable of carrying a payload of up to 25 kg, can perform up to 6-8 hours after a full charge lasting two hours.

Mr. Jayakrishnan says it will be loaded with additional features such as contact-less temperature checking and automated charger docking once spare parts are available after the lockdown.