Breaking barriers: women snake rescuers on the rise in Kerala

Despite finding herself in front of a menacing cobra — its hood flared wide and hissing in defiance — in the compound of the Social Forestry division office at Kommady in Alappuzha, Savitha Sudhi stood calm. With her eyes fixed on the snake, she gripped the snake-catching stick with steady hands and promptly coaxed the serpent into a bag in a perfect display of composure. Moments earlier, she had absorbed the finer points of snake-catching from experts during a training session at the office.

Three weeks after the training, Ms. Sudhi (39), a ward member in Chunakara grama panchayat, is eagerly awaiting the licence from the Kerala Forest department to join the growing number of certified women snake rescuers in the State. “As a people’s representative, residents call me after spotting snakes. Becoming a certified snake handler will help me catch serpents without waiting for a licensed person,” says Ms. Sudhi.

According to the department, there are 2,452 certified snake rescuers in the State, though only around 780 are very active. The field is still predominantly male dominated, but with 148 certified female rescuers across the State, women are steadily making their mark in snake-catching.

Anusree Babu (40), from Parambil Bazar in Kozhikode, who acquired her licence last year, has rescued 144 snakes. She is a volunteer for the Sarpa (Snake Awareness, Rescue, and Protection app) team of the department. “I started handling snakes independently in March 2024. Nowadays, I receive calls, including at night, seeking help to catch snakes. Seeing a woman snake handler often causes anxiety on the faces of onlookers. But after finishing the job, people congratulate me,” says Ms. Babu.

Insurance coverage

As it is a voluntary activity and involves a lot of danger, snake handlers are demanding insurance coverage.

Muhammed Anvar Y., assistant conservator of Forests and State nodal officer of Sarpa, says that in this era of gender equality and gender-neutral approaches, the contribution of women in the rescue and rehabilitation of venomous snakes is highly relevant. “Apart from ensuring safety, these women also play an important role in promoting awareness of the ecological significance of snakes and coexisting harmoniously with them,” says Mr. Anvar.

43,441 snakes rescued

As per the data, 43,441 snakes have been rescued in the State since January 2021. Snakebite deaths in Kerala have decreased from 119 in 2019 to 38 in 2023. In 2024, eight snakebite deaths have been reported in the State as of August 31.

