Breaking barriers: a trans woman’s remarkable journey to farming success

In 2020, Sravanthika S.P., a transgender woman from Chengannur in Alappuzha, made a courageous decision to embrace agriculture as her profession, driven by a determination to live life on her own terms. Over the next few years, the young transperson converted 2.75 acres of fallow land at Piralassery in Mulakuzha grama panchayat near Chengannur, which was provided by a non-governmental organisation, into a thriving integrated farm by cultivating a variety of crops and raising livestock. Today, Sravanthika stands as a beacon of resilience and success, having recently received the State government’s award for the best farmer in the transgender category.

The trans woman’s story, who holds a diploma in Ayurvedic medicine and a background in the medical field, is not just about farming but is a narrative of determination, and triumph against the odds.

“The COVID-19 pandemic turned my world upside down,” says Sravanthika, 32, while petting one of the eight cows on her farm. The woman lost her job at a hospital and around the same time her “husband” met with a serious accident, which led to severe financial hardship.

According to her, meeting Fr. Mathew Philip of the Navodaya Movement Society, a Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church initiative for the welfare of the transgender community, was a pivotal moment. “After learning about my situation, he asked if I was interested in farming at Piralassery. I agreed without hesitation. Though the initial months were challenging, I can now proudly say that I am making a living from agriculture,” says the trans woman who owns no land.

Today, the Mulakuzha Trans Farm supported by the society boasts a diverse array of crops and livestock, including tapioca, plantains, various vegetables, a fish farm, cattle, goats, chicken, ducks, Kadaknath poultry, as well as guinea pig and dog breeding.

Natural farming

Sravanthika, who claims to be the first trans woman in the country to practice Integrated Farming System (IFS), is supported by her husband Arun V.S. They use natural farming methods, avoiding chemical pesticides and fertilisers. “Sravanthika’s commitment to sustainable agricultural production through the IFS is commendable. We are providing her with all the support,” says Revathy U.S., agricultural officer, Krishi Bhavan, Mulakuzha.

Though the farm faces threats from wild boars, nothing will deter her from farming. Encouraged by the success, Sravanthika plans to expand into sesame cultivation and beekeeping in the near future.

