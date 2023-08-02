Break in monsoon pushes mercury level up by a few notches in Kerala

August 02, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Instead of cool windy and wet spells in August, the State anticipates warm and humid weather conditions in the coming days. The current meteorological features indicate a marked rise in the average maximum day temperature and minimum temperature in Kerala in August. The break in the monsoon is expected to push the mercury level up in the month, which was marked by intense and extreme rainfall in the past few years.

Speaking to The Hindu, D. Sivananda Pai, senior meteorologist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said Kerala would be one of the States on the west coast which is likely to experience above-normal maximum day temperature and minimum temperature in the coming days. There will not be any major rain spells at least till August 20 and this is unlikely for the State to wipe out its rainfall deficit in August. Further, the absence of clouding over the skies of Kerala will increase daytime temperatures, he said.

In fact, the southwest monsoon period is summer season in the northern hemisphere. But, the monsoon does bring moisture from the warm waters of the ocean into the State, which is the reason for the cool monsoon months in Kerala. The current atmospheric conditions do not favour the strengthening of the monsoon in the remaining period. The State, however, will receive moderate to isolated rain spells and occasional thunderstorms triggered by the easterlies, said weathermen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already, the mercury has started to climb in the State. The maximum day temperature and minimum day temperature recorded in Kannur were 32.7° Celsius and 25.7° Celsius respectively on Wednesday, which were 3° Celsius and 2° Celsius higher than the normal temperature, despite the recent intense spell of rain in north Kerala.

The highest maximum day temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Kottayam and Alappuzha, at 34° Celsius and 33.6° Celsius respectively, which was 4° Celsius higher than the normal temperature in August in both places, according to the IMD data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.